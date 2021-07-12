Special camp held for construction workers who didnt get Covid relief due to incorrect bank details

The Delhi Building and Construction Workers Welfare Board on Monday started a special camp where workers who did not receive Rs 5,000 as Covid relief due to incorrect or insufficient bank details can update the data, officials said.

The Delhi government has been providing financial assistance to the registered workers who faced livelihood crisis during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Advertisement

''Delhi government is fully committed to the betterment of our labourers. The goal of organizing these camps is to update the data of all the construction workers so that the assistance provided by the Delhi Government reaches all the construction workers on time,'' said the statement quoting Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

The assistance amount of some workers were returned to the bank as sufficient bank details during registration were not uploaded, read the statement.

The six-day camp, following all Covid protocols, is organised in three Labour offices -- Labour Welfare Centre, Nimri Colony, Ashok Vihar, north and north West district office; Labour Welfare Centre, Jhilmil Colony, north and northeast district office and Labour Welfare Centre, Pushp Vihar, Pushp Bhawan, south district office, a statement said.

The number of registered construction workers has increased from about 1 lakh in December to over 3 lakhs at present, it claimed.

The Delhi government has set a target to register all the 10 lakh construction workers in the national capital by next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)