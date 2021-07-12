Former BSP MLA, his nephew among 3 arrested for killing man in Ghaziabad

Three persons, including a former BSP MLA and his nephew, were arrested on Monday for allegedly killing an 18-year-old man here, police said.

The body of the man, identified as Sameer, was found on Sunday morning near the graveyard of Preet Vihar colony here after his father filed a complaint, they said.

The accused persons have been identified as Ahad, Wahab Chaudhary, a former BSP MLA from Muradnagar and presently associated with Bheem Army Party Chief Chandra Shekhar aka Ravan and Aaftab, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja told reporters in a press conference held at police lines Harsaon. Police have recovered a pistol of 32 bore and two live cartridges from their possession, the SP said.

During interrogation, the prime accused, Ahad, told police that he called Sameer from his home on Saturday evening on the pretext of eating outside and at 10 pm on the same night he along with his accomplices allegedly shot him dead inside a field near the graveyard of Preet Vihar I, he said.

Ahad told police that last year his mother was killed on the basis of suspicion on her character, following which he along with Sameer, his accomplice Shahrukh, father Aas Mohammad, stepmother Bhoori alias Tabassum were sent to jail by the Murad Nagar police. While others got bail in the case, his father was still in jail in connection with the case, Ahad said.

After getting bail, Sameer was again sent to jail under the Gangster Act and got bail after one-and-a-half months, he told police.

He said that his uncle Wahab Chaudhary called him at his residence along with his accomplices Anas, Aaftab, Nadeem alias Ghoda and Bilal and told him that his father is still in jail while Sameer and his stepmother are roaming freely due to which they are facing insult in the area, and asked him to kill Sameer.

''My uncle instructed his son Aadil to provide me a pistol. After getting a pistol and cartridges, me and Anas lured Sameer on the pretext of eating outside and killed him,'' he told police. The arrested persons have been sent to judicial custody, police said. PTI CORR KJ

