Left Menu

Man shot outside jail in Chicago had up to 64 bullet wounds

On Monday, Chicago police Superintendent David Brown was among city and law enforcement leaders from around the United States meeting with President Joe Biden about efforts to reduce crime.Following Saturday nights shooting, the suspects reentered their vehicles and fled the scene, police said.A 60-year-old woman who was with Sylvester was shot in one of her knees and was hospitalised in good condition, police said.

PTI | Chicago | Updated: 12-07-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 21:07 IST
Man shot outside jail in Chicago had up to 64 bullet wounds
  • Country:
  • United States

A man who was apparently ambushed after being released from the Cook County Jail in Chicago suffered as many as 64 bullet wounds to his head and other parts of his body, police said. The shooting Saturday night killed Londre Sylvester, 31, a police report said. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Sylvester had just been released after being fitted for electronic monitoring and was walking to a waiting vehicle when several suspects ''exited two separate vehicles and all began to shoot in Sylvester's direction, striking him numerous times,” the police report said.

The killing comes amid a rise in shootings this year in Chicago and broader concerns nationwide about increasing violence. On Monday, Chicago police Superintendent David Brown was among city and law enforcement leaders from around the United States meeting with President Joe Biden about efforts to reduce crime.

Following Saturday night's shooting, the suspects reentered their vehicles and fled the scene, police said.

A 60-year-old woman who was with Sylvester was shot in one of her knees and was hospitalised in good condition, police said. A second woman, who is in her 30s, suffered a graze wound to her mouth, police said.

Sylvester had posted USD 5,000 bail on Friday, the Chicago Tribune reported. He had been ordered held on $50,000 bail on July 1 after prosecutors last month hit him with a petition for violation of bail bond for allegedly failing to meet conditions of his release in a 2020 felony gun case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
New software update improves battery life on OnePlus Nord

New software update improves battery life on OnePlus Nord

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021