U.S. restricts visas of 100 Nicaraguans affiliated with government

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-07-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 21:23 IST
The United States on Monday imposed visa restrictions on 100 Nicaraguans affiliated with the Nicaraguan National Assembly and judicial system, increasing pressure on the government of President Daniel Ortega.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said those targeted in Monday's move "helped to enable the Ortega-Murillo regime’s attacks on democracy and human rights," including through the arrest of political opponents and passing what he said were repressive laws.

