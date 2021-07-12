Left Menu

Internet services restored in Rajasthan's Baran city

PTI | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 12-07-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 21:39 IST
The situation in Baran city remained peaceful on Monday and the internet services that were suspended after the murder of a 16-year-old boy, were restored, police said.

However, prohibitory orders under Section 144 were still in place in the communally sensitive area where Aazad, a resident of Shramik Colony in Talab Para area, was killed by a group of men on Saturday over an old enmity, they said.

The prime accused, Hemant Rathore, and his two aides – Manish Goutam alias Bittu Sharma and Rohit Nagar alias Rahit Amlawada – were arrested on Sunday and produced before court that granted police their one-day remand on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vineet Bansal said efforts were on to nab others involved in the case.

A Community Liaising Group (CLG) meeting was called on Sunday evening and all members agreed that the incident was a result of personal animosity and there was no communal angle in the matter, he said.

The interrogation of the three accused also revealed that past enmity and rivalry between two groups, were the reason of the brutal murder, he added.

