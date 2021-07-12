BSF apprehends five Bangladeshis, one Indian national

Border Security Force personnel apprehended five Bangladeshis and one Indian national when they were illegally crossing the border in different parts of South Bengal, officials said on Monday.

Three Bangladeshi nationals and one Indian were arrested by a BSF patrol party, after the Panitar outpost got a tip-off that the four were trying to enter from the Bangladesh side, early on Monday, the border-guarding organisation said in a statement.

Advertisement

In another incident on Sunday, two Bangladeshis were apprehended by the BSF at Hakimpur and Amudia outposts in North 24 Parganas district for trying to cross over to the neighbouring country, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)