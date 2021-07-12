Left Menu

BSF apprehends five Bangladeshis, one Indian national

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-07-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 23:24 IST
Border Security Force personnel apprehended five Bangladeshis and one Indian national when they were illegally crossing the border in different parts of South Bengal, officials said on Monday.

Three Bangladeshi nationals and one Indian were arrested by a BSF patrol party, after the Panitar outpost got a tip-off that the four were trying to enter from the Bangladesh side, early on Monday, the border-guarding organisation said in a statement.

In another incident on Sunday, two Bangladeshis were apprehended by the BSF at Hakimpur and Amudia outposts in North 24 Parganas district for trying to cross over to the neighbouring country, it added.

