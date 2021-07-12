Man arrested for cheating woman by posing as IRS officer

A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly cheating a woman after marrying her in West Bengal by posing as an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, police said on Monday. The accused has been identified as Subhodip Banerjee, a resident of Howrah in West Bengal, they said. On the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, two police personnel from Howrah district came to the Chanakyapuri police station for investigation and in search of the accused, police said. A constable was sent along with the team for assistance. During investigation, Banerjee was arrested from the Taj Palace Hotel, a senior police officer said. He had cheated the woman by pretending to be an IRS officer posted at the Nizam Place, Kolkata, as an assistant director in the Central Bureau of Investigation, the officer said. Police said after marriage, the woman came to know that he was working at a private company. Banerjee has been produced at the Patiala House Court and has been remanded for transit to Howrah, they added.

