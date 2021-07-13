Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2021 00:26 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 00:26 IST
Jaishankar, Cypriot counterpart discuss COVID cooperation, travel
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday spoke with his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides on Monday and discussed COVID-19 cooperation, including on travel.

In a tweet, Jaishankar also said he also discussed recent developments in Cyprus.

Earlier this month, a huge forest fire fanned by strong winds, broke out and swept through the southern foothills of the Troodos mountain range in Cyprus.

''Had a telephonic conversation with FM @Christodulides on recent developments in Cyprus. Also discussed our cooperation in the Covid context, including on travel,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

Earlier this year, Jaishankar and his Cypriot counterpart Christodoulides had held talks during which they reviewed bilateral ties and vowed to step up cooperation in the economic sphere and in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

