S.African President Ramaphosa says protests could lead to medicine, food shortage

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 13-07-2021 00:33 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 00:33 IST
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said late Monday that days of protests, looting and riots in the country could lead to food and medicine shortages in the next few weeks.

He said the protests led to the cancellation of coronavirus vaccination efforts in some parts of the country and could lead to further disruption of the programme just when the country was picking up the pace to inoculate its citizens.

