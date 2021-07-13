26 held, fake call centre busted in Delhi
Delhi Police arrested 26 people, including five women, at a call centre for allegedly impersonating Amazon customer service providers and duping US citizens.
Delhi Police arrested 26 people, including five women, at a call centre for allegedly impersonating Amazon customer service providers and duping US citizens. Delhi Police has also seized 29 computes, two internet switches 2 modems and other accessories.
Police were acting on a tip-off that an illegal call centre was being run in Sultanpur, Mandi Road, Delhi in the PS FPB area. "Mobile phones were recovered from the possession accused persons, which contained various US mobiles numbers in a Whatsapp group," police added.
On average, they used to cheat over six US citizens in a day. So far they have cheated overs Rsa 4 crores this fake call center has been running for the last seven months, the police added. Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)
