Left Menu

26 held, fake call centre busted in Delhi

Delhi Police arrested 26 people, including five women, at a call centre for allegedly impersonating Amazon customer service providers and duping US citizens.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2021 12:55 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 12:55 IST
26 held, fake call centre busted in Delhi
Delhi Police arrested 26 for running fake call centre.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police arrested 26 people, including five women, at a call centre for allegedly impersonating Amazon customer service providers and duping US citizens. Delhi Police has also seized 29 computes, two internet switches 2 modems and other accessories.

Police were acting on a tip-off that an illegal call centre was being run in Sultanpur, Mandi Road, Delhi in the PS FPB area. "Mobile phones were recovered from the possession accused persons, which contained various US mobiles numbers in a Whatsapp group," police added.

On average, they used to cheat over six US citizens in a day. So far they have cheated overs Rsa 4 crores this fake call center has been running for the last seven months, the police added. Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

 India
3
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; Taiwan's Foxconn, TSMC ink $350 million COVID-19 vaccine deal and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021