Deaths in Iraq's coronavirus hospital fire rise to 64 - INA
Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 13-07-2021 13:23 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 13:02 IST
The death toll in Iraq's coronavirus hospital fire has risen to 64, state news agency INA said on Tuesday.
Over 67 were also injured in a fire likely caused by an oxygen tank explosion in the southern city of Nassiriya, health officials said.
