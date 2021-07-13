Deaths in Iraq's coronavirus hospital fire rise to 64 - INA

The death toll in Iraq's coronavirus hospital fire has risen to 64, state news agency INA said on Tuesday.

Over 67 were also injured in a fire likely caused by an oxygen tank explosion in the southern city of Nassiriya, health officials said.

