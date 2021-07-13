Left Menu

Deaths in Iraq's coronavirus hospital fire rise to 64 - INA

Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 13-07-2021 13:23 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 13:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Iraq

The death toll in Iraq's coronavirus hospital fire has risen to 64, state news agency INA said on Tuesday.

Over 67 were also injured in a fire likely caused by an oxygen tank explosion in the southern city of Nassiriya, health officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

