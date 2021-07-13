Kerala Governor to join fast against dowry

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will take part in an anti-dowry fast here on Wednesday to create awareness about social evil.

The dawn-to-dusk fast will be organized at Gandhi Bhavan here by the Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi and other such outfits, to create social awareness against the practice of giving and taking dowry as part of marriages.

The Governor, in a response to the call made by the Gandhian organizations, decided to join the fast and would attend the program from 4.30 pm till the end, Raj Bhavan sources here said.

The program would also aim at ending atrocities against women and addressing the need to make Kerala a safer place for them.

Last month, Khan had made an emotional appeal to women to say no to dowry when it was demanded during the time of marriages and expressed willingness to be part of any ''organized'' voluntary movement to create awareness against the menace.

