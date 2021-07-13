Left Menu

Looting, violence grips South Africa after Zuma court hearing

Zuma, 79, was sentenced last month for defying a constitutional court order to give evidence at an inquiry investigating high-level corruption during his nine years in office until 2018.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 13-07-2021 13:28 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 13:28 IST
Rioters looted shops and threw stones at police on Tuesday as days of violent protests triggered by the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma spread across South Africa. The military prepared to send in 2,500 troops as outnumbered police seemed helpless to prevent attacks on businesses in Zuma's home province KwaZulu-Natal and in Gauteng province, where the country's biggest city, Johannesburg, is located.

At least 30 people have been killed in the unrest that broke out last week when Zuma handed himself over to authorities. Zuma, 79, was sentenced last month for defying a constitutional court order to give evidence at an inquiry investigating high-level corruption during his nine years in office until 2018.

