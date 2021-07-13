Left Menu

Ukraine backs amended bill on judges qualification commission

Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2021 13:53 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 13:41 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@Matthew_Kupfer)
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's parliament agreed to presidential legislative amendments on Tuesday as it approved a bill to re-establish a special commission on appointing judges, a central condition for Ukraine to secure more aid from donors.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy this month asked the parliament to remove some contradictions and inaccuracies included in the draft by lawmakers during its previous reading in June.

The commission vets prospective judges to make sure they are respectable citizens and qualified to do their jobs, but its work was suspended by a Constitutional Court ruling in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

