Ukraine backs amended bill on judges qualification commission

Ukraine's parliament agreed to presidential legislative amendments on Tuesday as it approved a bill to re-establish a special commission on appointing judges, a central condition for Ukraine to secure more aid from donors.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy this month asked the parliament to remove some contradictions and inaccuracies included in the draft by lawmakers during its previous reading in June.

The commission vets prospective judges to make sure they are respectable citizens and qualified to do their jobs, but its work was suspended by a Constitutional Court ruling in 2019.

