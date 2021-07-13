Eastern Army Commander visits Gajraj Corps to review security situation

By Ajit K Dubey Eastern Army Commander Lieutenant General Manoj Pande visited Gajraj Corps headquarters on Monday to review the situation and various training activities being carried out to enhance operational capabilities.

A tweet of an Eastern Command of the Indian Army read, "Lt Gen Manoj Pande visited HQ Gajraj Corps on 12 July, 21 and was briefed on operational situation and various training activities being carried out to enhance capabilities." Yesterday, the Eastern Army chief had called Assam Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi at Raj Bhavan. Mukhi had asked him about the security situation and Army's presence in the Upper Assam districts viz, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Golaghat, and Charaideo.

Pande also met Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma yesterday. In a tweet by the Assam CM, it read, "Glad to have welcomed Lt Gen Manoj Pande, GOC-in-Chief of @easterncomdwith Lt Gen Ravin Khosla, GOC @GajrajCorps_IA at my office this afternoon. I expressed our sincere gratitude to them for having played a sterling role in the Eastern sector." Lieutenant General Manoj Pande on June 1 had taken over the reins of Eastern Command as its General Officer Commanding-in-Chief. Prior to this, he was Commander-in-Chief of Andaman and Nicobar Command, which is only the only Tri-services Operational Command in India.

