Left Menu

Eastern Army Commander visits Gajraj Corps to review security situation

Eastern Army Commander Lieutenant General Manoj Pande visited Gajraj Corps headquarters on Monday to review the situation and various training activities being carried out to enhance operational capabilities.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 13:44 IST
Eastern Army Commander visits Gajraj Corps to review security situation
Eastern Command gets briefed on operational situation and various training activities (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Ajit K Dubey Eastern Army Commander Lieutenant General Manoj Pande visited Gajraj Corps headquarters on Monday to review the situation and various training activities being carried out to enhance operational capabilities.

A tweet of an Eastern Command of the Indian Army read, "Lt Gen Manoj Pande visited HQ Gajraj Corps on 12 July, 21 and was briefed on operational situation and various training activities being carried out to enhance capabilities." Yesterday, the Eastern Army chief had called Assam Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi at Raj Bhavan. Mukhi had asked him about the security situation and Army's presence in the Upper Assam districts viz, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Golaghat, and Charaideo.

Pande also met Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma yesterday. In a tweet by the Assam CM, it read, "Glad to have welcomed Lt Gen Manoj Pande, GOC-in-Chief of @easterncomdwith Lt Gen Ravin Khosla, GOC @GajrajCorps_IA at my office this afternoon. I expressed our sincere gratitude to them for having played a sterling role in the Eastern sector." Lieutenant General Manoj Pande on June 1 had taken over the reins of Eastern Command as its General Officer Commanding-in-Chief. Prior to this, he was Commander-in-Chief of Andaman and Nicobar Command, which is only the only Tri-services Operational Command in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

 India
3
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom
4
Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021