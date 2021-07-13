Court pulls up police for 'casual' reply on plea seeking FIR against Jaipur hospital for death of COVID patients

A city court on Tuesday expressed unsatisfaction with Delhi Police for filing in a "casual manner" a status report to a petition seeking registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Jaipur Golden Hospital management for alleged deaths of COVID-19 patients due to oxygen shortage. Metropolitan Magistrate Vivek Beniwal pulled up Delhi Police and said that the status report has been filed in a causal manner observing that Investigating Officer has not disclosed what steps were taken when the police were directed to file the status report.

The court noted the matter as a "highly sensitive matter" and granted the last opportunity to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) to file a status report on the issue. The court was hearing the petition filed by some family members of the deceased, who have sought action against the hospital management.

Advertisement

Advocates Sahil Ahuja and Siddhant Sethi, appearing for the petitioners have submitted that the police, with malafide intention, have neither arrested nor set up an inquiry against the hospital management. The petitioner said that it is crystal clear that the hospital management has allegedly murdered the complainant's family members, allegedly played fraud, conspired and, threatened them.

"Keeping everyone in dark and thereby not providing the proper oxygen support which led to the death is an act of culpable homicide on their part all whilst the accused hospital minted money and raised invoices, they should be booked under appropriate provisions of law," the petitioners stated. Therefore the families have urged the court to take cognizance of the offenses dealing with murder, death by negligence, cheating, criminal intimidation, criminal conspiracy and disappearance of evidence and sought to issue summon against the accused persons and try them under the various provisions of law.

On the intervening night of April 23/24 due to alleged failure to provide Oxygen by the hospital management of Jaipur Golden Hospital, various members of petitioners lost lives due to COVID-19 infections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)