Germany won't make COVID-19 vaccination compulsory - Merkel

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 13-07-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 16:14 IST
  • Germany

Germany will not make vaccination against COVID-19 compulsory, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday, adding that ensuring more Germans get vaccinated, sticking to distancing rules and testing should help prevent the fourth wave.

"We have no intention of going down this road," Merkel said during a news conference. "There will be no compulsory vaccination."

