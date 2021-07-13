Two held with morphine worth Rs 2.25 cr in UP's Barabanki
Two people were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district with morphine worth over Rs 2 crore in the international market, police said on Tuesday.
The arrests were made at the Chowkaghat railway crossing on Barabanki-Bahraich road on Monday night based on intelligence inputs, they said.
A total of 2.25 kg of morphine, whose value in the international market is estimated to be Rs 2.25 crore was seized from the accused, police said, adding Rs 2.10 lakh cash and a luxury car were also recovered from their possession.
A joint team of Ramnagar Police and the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Mohd Imran and Wahid Ali, both residents of Barabanki, police said. A case has been lodged against the two under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, they added.
The accused told police during interrogation that they used to smuggle the contraband to Gonda, Bahraich and Balrampur and named one Taj Mohammad of Bansa as the main drug smuggler, police said.
Barabanki SP Yamuna Prasad has announced a cash prize of Rs 20,000 for the police team making the arrests, they added.
