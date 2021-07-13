Left Menu

PM Modi to interact with CMs of southern states over COVID-19 situation on July 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra and Kerala on Friday to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the states.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 16:27 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra and Kerala on Friday to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the states. According to the sources, PM Modi will interact with the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra and Kerala at 11 am on July 16 through video conferencing on the COVID-19 situation.

India's first COVID-19 patient, a medical student from Kerala who was tested positive on her return from Wuhan in China last year has again tested positive for coronavirus infection. Kerala alone has reported a total of 7,798 COVID cases on Monday, and there are currently 1,11,093 people under treatment in the state. Meanwhile, India reported 31,443 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest daily cases in 118 days, informed the Union Health Ministry on Monday.

India's active caseload of COVID-19 cases is at 4,31,315, the lowest in 109 days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

