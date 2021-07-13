Maha: Man held for killing tribal woman in Palghar

A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a tribal woman and disposing of her body in a jungle in Jawhar in Palghar district, police said on Tuesday.

A probe began after a complaint was received that one Gulab Lakhan (40), a housewife, was missing since Saturday, and her body was found in the thicket in Balantin hillock on Sunday, an official said.

Advertisement

''The accused, who was held on Monday, is a relative of Lakhan and further probe is underway to find out why he killed her,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)