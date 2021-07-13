Maha: Man held for killing tribal woman in Palghar
PTI | Palghar | Updated: 13-07-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 18:32 IST
- Country:
- India
A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a tribal woman and disposing of her body in a jungle in Jawhar in Palghar district, police said on Tuesday.
A probe began after a complaint was received that one Gulab Lakhan (40), a housewife, was missing since Saturday, and her body was found in the thicket in Balantin hillock on Sunday, an official said.
Advertisement
''The accused, who was held on Monday, is a relative of Lakhan and further probe is underway to find out why he killed her,'' he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lakhan
- Palghar district
- Gulab Lakhan
- Balantin
- Jawhar
Advertisement