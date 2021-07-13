Left Menu

Holistic development of tribal areas priority for govt: Gehlot

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-07-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 18:34 IST
Holistic development of tribal areas priority for govt: Gehlot
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said holistic development of tribal areas is a priority for his government.

And this is why the government is giving shape to schemes that will give impetus to the development of these areas, he said, addressing people in Potliya village of Banswara district.

Gehlot unveiled a statue of former pradhan of Kushalgarh Panchayat Samiti late Hurting Khadiya in the village.

He said the work of providing water to every household would be taken up in a major way under the 'Jal Jeevan Mission' in tribal areas.

The chief minister said work is being done in a planned manner for holistic development of the area through the Tribal Regional Development Department.

He said the state government has made plans to develop Beneshwar Dham, a famous pilgrimage site, and work will soon start on the project which is estimated to cost around Rs 132 crore.

The chief minister also stressed on the need for vaccination to prevent a possible third wave of COVID-19.

There is a need to create awareness about vaccination in tribal areas, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

 India
3
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom
4
Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021