Holistic development of tribal areas priority for govt: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said holistic development of tribal areas is a priority for his government.

And this is why the government is giving shape to schemes that will give impetus to the development of these areas, he said, addressing people in Potliya village of Banswara district.

Gehlot unveiled a statue of former pradhan of Kushalgarh Panchayat Samiti late Hurting Khadiya in the village.

He said the work of providing water to every household would be taken up in a major way under the 'Jal Jeevan Mission' in tribal areas.

The chief minister said work is being done in a planned manner for holistic development of the area through the Tribal Regional Development Department.

He said the state government has made plans to develop Beneshwar Dham, a famous pilgrimage site, and work will soon start on the project which is estimated to cost around Rs 132 crore.

The chief minister also stressed on the need for vaccination to prevent a possible third wave of COVID-19.

There is a need to create awareness about vaccination in tribal areas, he added.

