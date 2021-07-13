Left Menu

Former UP MLA booked under Gangster Act surrenders before court

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 13-07-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 19:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Former Uttar Pradesh MLA Chandra Bhadra Singh alias Sonu and three others surrendered before a court here on Tuesday in a case under the Gangster Act.

Sub-Inspector Sitaram Yadav had filed a case under the Gangster Act against five people at Dhanpatganj police station here on April 28 in connection with demolition of a wall, advocate Rudra Pratap Singh said.

The former Isauli MLA, Deepak Singh alias Bablu Singh, Surya Prakash Singh alias Anshu and Vijay Yadav surrendered before the MP-MLA court, he said.

Special Judge P K Jayant sent all the accused to 60-day judicial custody.

