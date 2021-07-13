Kerala Guv to join fast agaiinst dowry

Left Menu

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 13-07-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 19:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will take part in an anti-dowry fast here on Wednesday to create awareness about the social evil.

The dawn-to-dusk fast will be organised at Gandhi Bhavan here by the Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi and other such outfits, to create social awareness against the practice of giving and taking dowry as part of marriages.

The Governor, in a response to the call made by the Gandhian organizations, decided to join the fast and would attend the programme from 4.30 pm till the end, Raj Bhavan sources here said.

In a video message issued today, Khan said: ''The 'sthree paksha Keralam', initiative of the government of Kerala emphasises the need to ensure the dignity of our women by saying no to dowry and related practices.'' ''Giving and taking dowry are criminal offences which attract imprisonment upto five years.More than that it isa grave injustice and ignominy to the dignity of women whose contribution to Kerala's growth are widely acknowledged,'' Khan said.

The programme would also aim at ending atrocities against women and to address the need to make Kerala a safer place for them.

''Let's make Kerala a true God's own land where girls and boys come forward to boldly say no to a marriage that involves dowry,'' Khan said.

Last month, Khan had made an emotional appeal to women to say no to dowry when it was demanded during the time of marriages and expressed willingness to be part of any ''organised'' voluntary movement to create awareness against the menace.PTI LGK RRT ROH BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

