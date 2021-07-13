Left Menu

Brown sugar worth Rs 10 lakh seized, 3 arrested in Odisha

PTI | Balasore | Updated: 13-07-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 19:46 IST
Three people were arrested in Odisha's Balasore district on Tuesday and brown sugar worth Rs 10 lakh was seized from their possession, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted three men travelling on a motorcycle in Haripur locality of Balasore town and seized 101 gm of brown sugar from their possession, an officer of Sahadevkhunta police station said.

The arrested people have been identified as Sk Kalu from Balasore, Pratap Kumar Mallik from Jagatsinghpur, and Soumya Ranjan Mallik from Niali in Cuttack district.

The motorcycle, three mobile phones, and Rs 23,000 in cash were also seized, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

