Man killed in firing on Dwarka court premises

A 45-year-old man was killed in a firing incident that took place at the Dwarka court complex in southwest Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday around 8.30 pm and the deceased was identified as Swikar Luthra, who has a criminal background, they said.

Advertisement

A senior police officer said they received secret information around 11.30 pm that a person, who died due to bullet injury, was taken to Mata Roop Rani Maggo Hospital in Uttam Nagar. They received the medico-legal certificate (MLC) of the deceased from the hospital.

During inquiry, it was found that five people were drinking alcohol inside chamber number 444 in the court which was allotted to advocate Arun Sharma, the officer said. Luthra was a client of the advocate, he said.

Luthra, who suffered a bullet injury on his back, was taken to hospital by other people who were present at the spot, police said. He was declared brought dead at the hospital, they said.

Out of the five, one person died and three others joined the investigation, while the fifth suspect, who was the associate of Luthra, is absconding, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said a case under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) and provisions of the Arms Act has been registered and the investigation is underway.

Police said the country-made pistol used in the crime has been recovered.

Police are scanning CCTV footage to identify the absconding person. Those arrested are being questioned and the reason behind the murder will be ascertained after the absconding accused is identified and arrested, the DCP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)