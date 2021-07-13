Left Menu

Two killed in separate incidents of lightning strike in UP

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 13-07-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 20:59 IST
Two killed in separate incidents of lightning strike in UP
  • Country:
  • India

Two teenagers were killed in separate incidents of lightning strike here on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Shrikant Yadav (18) and Raju (15), they said.

Yadav was struck by lightning while he was grazing cattle in Basanwar village in Gadwar area here, the police said.

Raju was also killed in a similar incident in Bhahoprpur village, they said.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

 India
3
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom
4
Will Walt Disney work on Alita: Battle Angel 2? What are the possibilities?

Will Walt Disney work on Alita: Battle Angel 2? What are the possibilities?

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021