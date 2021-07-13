Two killed in separate incidents of lightning strike in UP
PTI | Ballia | Updated: 13-07-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 20:59 IST
Two teenagers were killed in separate incidents of lightning strike here on Tuesday, police said.
The deceased were identified as Shrikant Yadav (18) and Raju (15), they said.
Yadav was struck by lightning while he was grazing cattle in Basanwar village in Gadwar area here, the police said.
Raju was also killed in a similar incident in Bhahoprpur village, they said.
The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, they said.
