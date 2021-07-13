2 Baltimore officers on US task force shot, suspect killed

Left Menu

Two Baltimore city police officers were shot and a suspect was killed as a U.S. Marshals task force served a warrant outside a mall Tuesday morning, a Baltimore County police spokeswoman said. Their status was not immediately clear.The wounded city officers have served on the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, which apprehends fugitives in the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore area, generally for violent crimes.

Two Baltimore city police officers were shot and a suspect was killed as a U.S. Marshals' task force served a warrant outside a mall Tuesday morning, a Baltimore County police spokeswoman said. The police officers were taken to the University of Maryland Medical Center with injuries that aren't thought to be life-threatening, county police spokeswoman Joy Stewart said. A police statement later said “the suspect suffered at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased.” A large section of the parking lot at Security Square Mall in Woodlawn was cordoned off with crime tape as officers collected evidence surrounding a pickup truck, which had bullet holes in the driver's side window and windshield.

Some two dozen police officers, paramedics and other officials gathered at the entrance to the Tokyo Seafood Hibachi Grill & Sushi, and a police helicopter hovered above the area. The rest of the sprawling shopping mall complex was largely open to the public Tuesday morning.

Baltimore's police commissioner went to the medical center's shock trauma unit, where the wounded officers were being treated. Their status was not immediately clear.

The wounded city officers have served on the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, which apprehends fugitives in the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore area, generally for violent crimes. In February, a deputy U.S. Marshal was shot and wounded, and a suspect was killed, during an exchange of gunfire as law enforcement officials tried to arrest the man, wanted for attempted murder and robbery, in Baltimore.

