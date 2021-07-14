2 DSPs, 5 inspectors transferred in Ghaziabad

Left Menu

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 14-07-2021 00:49 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 00:49 IST
The DSPs of Indirapuram and Kavi Nagar circles have swapped their posts while five inspectors were transferred in a minor reshuffle within Ghaziabad police, officials said on Tuesday.

Anshu Jain, who was in-charge of Indirapuram circle, has been sent to Kavi Nagar. During her stint, she looked after the law and order situation during farmers' protest at Ghazipur and the exodus of stranded migrants during the first national lockdown last year as the two main border points of Delhi come under the jurisdiction of Indirapuram.

DSP Kavi Nagar Abhay Kumar Mishra has been sent to Indirapuram. He was looking after the law and order issues of Madhuban Bapudham and Kavi Nagar police station areas.

Besides, five inspectors have been transferred in the district. The SSP was said to have got complaints of corruption, laxity in policing, and incompetency in controlling crimes.

SSP Amit Pathak had earlier told PTI that he was not happy with the working style of SHOs and they would be transferred very soon.

Ajay Kumar, SHO of Kavi Nagar, has been attached to the crime branch with Inspector Sanjiv Kumar set to replace him. Inspector Sanjiv Sharma (SHO Indirapuram) will look after Kavi Nagar. SWAT team in-charge Sanjay Pandey has been made SHO of Indirapuram.

Inspector Kiran Raj has been sent to Mahila police station while Inspector Pratibha Singh will be attached with Kavi Nagar.

SSP Pathak said more police officials would be reshuffled in case they do not perform their duties properly.

