Musk defends timing of Tesla's $2.6 bln deal for SolarCity

Elon Musk told a judge on Tuesday Tesla Inc had to buy SolarCity in 2016 because the failing solar panel company was essential to the electric vehicle maker's long-term goal of accelerating the transition to sustainable energy. The celebrity chief executive completed about eight hours of testimony over two days to defend himself against a lawsuit brought by union pension funds and asset managers who allege he strong-armed Tesla directors into buying the cash-strapped SolarCity for $2.6 billion.

Musk at the time owned a 22% stake in both Tesla and SolarCity, which was founded by his cousins. The Tesla shareholders want Musk to be ordered to return the value of the deal to Tesla. Musk completed his testimony by fielding several questions about the timing and necessity of the deal from Vice Chancellor Joseph Slights, the judge who will decide if Musk is liable.

Musk said Tesla was struggling in 2016 to develop its Powerwall battery system because it was difficult to integrate with other solar power systems. "If we have a whole bunch of third-party solar systems, it's a messy situation. We needed solar within Tesla," he told the judge.

Central to the case are claims that despite owning only 22% of Tesla, Musk was a controlling shareholder due to his ties to board members and domineering style. If plaintiffs can prove this, it increases the likelihood that the court will conclude the deal was unfair to shareholders. Musk has consistently told the court that the Tesla board primarily handled the SolarCity deal and he was not part of the board committee that negotiated the terms.

Shareholder attorney Randall Baron on Tuesday pressed Musk to explain meeting notes taken by a financial advisor showing Musk suggested the board offer a $28.50 share price for SolarCity. Baron asked whether that conflicted with Musk's statement that he had fully recused himself from negotiations. "I was making the obvious point that any offer, if not publicly defensible, will be rejected by SolarCity shareholders,” Musk said.

In response to questions from his own lawyer Evan Chesler, who was trying to show Musk did not dominate board discussions, Musk noted his suggestion was overruled at that meeting. Musk spoke softly and was subdued throughout his Tuesday testimony. He was more direct than on Monday, when he sometimes offered meandering answers to yes or no questions and sparred with Baron.

Baron asked Musk to explain why he reviewed deal packets for the Tesla board before they were sent to directors, suggesting the CEO was controlling the flow of information. “It’s part of the board process to make sure they have full and accurate information,” Musk testified.

As he did on Monday, Musk repeatedly defended the SolarCity deal by saying the company had to be quickly acquired or find financing to solve its dangerous cash shortage. He argued that drawn-out negotiations with Tesla would have left SolarCity stuck in limbo because those talks prevented it from seeking outside funding.

Legal experts said the judge will be looking for evidence that Musk threatened board members or that directors felt they could not stand up to him. Board members and others involved in the 2016 deal will testify for the duration of the trial. Kimbal Musk took the stand on Tuesday afternoon, after his brother Elon completed his testimony.

The company's directors settled allegations from the same lawsuit last year for $60 million, paid by insurance, without admitting fault.

