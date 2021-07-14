Left Menu

Security forces destroy IED planted by militants in Kulgam in J-K

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 14-07-2021 07:08 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 07:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A major tragedy was averted as security forces detected and destroyed an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by militants under a chinar tree in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday.

''An IED was spotted under a chinar tree on the outskirts of village Damjen in Qazigund area,'' a police spokesman said.

He said the area was immediately cordoned off by police, Army and CRPF personnel and a bomb disposal squad was called to the spot.

''The IED was neutralised and destroyed in-situ,'' he said, adding a case has been registered in this regard.

