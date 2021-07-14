Left Menu

Mamata wishes gymnast Pranati Nayak success in Tokyo Olympics

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-07-2021 11:40 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 11:34 IST
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday wished gymnast Pranati Nayak success in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Pranati, the only gymnast representing the country in this year's Olympics, is from Pingla in West Bengal's in Paschim Medinipur district.

''Heartiest congratulations to our very own Pranati Nayak, who is the only gymnast representing India at #Olympics2021!,'' the chief minister tweeted.

''Pranati hails from a small town in Medinipur. Owing to her hard work, she has already won many accolades and I am confident of her success this time as well!,'' she added.

The 26-year-old Pranati, daughter of a bus conductor, is the second woman gymnast from India to qualify for the Olympic Games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

