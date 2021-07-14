Left Menu

Russia warns Taliban against harming security of Central Asian allies -RIA

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-07-2021 12:33 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 12:28 IST
Russia warns Taliban against harming security of Central Asian allies -RIA
Russian flag Image Credit: ANI
Any attempt by the Taliban to harm the security of Russia's allies in Central Asia would lead to significant casualties, the RIA news agency cited Russia's foreign ministry as saying on Wednesday.

A Taliban delegation in Moscow last week sought to reassure Russia it would not allow the country to be used as a platform to attack others.

