Russia warns Taliban against harming security of Central Asian allies -RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-07-2021 12:33 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 12:28 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Any attempt by the Taliban to harm the security of Russia's allies in Central Asia would lead to significant casualties, the RIA news agency cited Russia's foreign ministry as saying on Wednesday.
A Taliban delegation in Moscow last week sought to reassure Russia it would not allow the country to be used as a platform to attack others.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ANALYSIS-Southeast Asian nations missing from push to protect 30% of planet
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares pressured by fears over Delta virus variant, U.S. data in focus
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares slip as fears over Delta virus variant grow, U.S. data eyed
SC dismisses plea against Delhi HC order rejecting PIL seeking to halt Central Vista construction work amid pandemic.
SC dismisses plea against Delhi HC order rejecting PIL seeking to halt Central Vista work