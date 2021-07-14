Left Menu

Two killed in road accident in Fatehpur

PTI | Fatehpur(Up) | Updated: 14-07-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 13:57 IST
Two persons were killed when their motorcycle was hit by an unknown vehicle here, police said on Wednesday.

Station House Officer of Kalyanpur police station, Keshav Verma, said the accident took place on Tuesday night.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem and a case has been registered.

