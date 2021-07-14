Left Menu

Beijing asks Pakistan to punish perpetrators of bus attack

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 14:07 IST
Beijing asks Pakistan to punish perpetrators of bus attack
Image Credit: Twitter(@zlj517 )
  • Country:
  • China

China has asked Pakistan to punish the perpetrators of a bus attack that killed at least 10 people including Chinese nationals on Wednesday, the foreign ministry said.

Beijing condemned the blast, expressed condolences, and asked Pakistan to protect the safety of Chinese personnel, institutions and projects, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular news briefing. "China has asked Pakistan to thoroughly investigate the truth, hold the perpetrators accountable and give them severe punishment," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Business briefs

Business briefs

 India
2
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
3
Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

 Australia
4
WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021