Beijing asks Pakistan to punish perpetrators of bus attack
Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 14:07 IST
China has asked Pakistan to punish the perpetrators of a bus attack that killed at least 10 people including Chinese nationals on Wednesday, the foreign ministry said.
Beijing condemned the blast, expressed condolences, and asked Pakistan to protect the safety of Chinese personnel, institutions and projects, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular news briefing. "China has asked Pakistan to thoroughly investigate the truth, hold the perpetrators accountable and give them severe punishment," he said.
