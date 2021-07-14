Four smugglers held with 110 kg beef after encounter in UP

Four smugglers were arrested with 110 kg beef after an encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Shamshad, Mustafa, Sartaj and Kamaluddin, all residents of Hardauli village, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pratap Singh Chauhan said the encounter took place near Hardauli village on Tuesday.

As police tried to stop the smugglers, they opened fire at them. Police retaliated and arrested the four smugglers with 110 kg beef, he said.

Three other smugglers fled the spot, the police said.

A rifle, live cartridges and a sharp-edged weapon were recovered from the arrested smugglers. All of them were going to sell the beef, they said.

Circle Officer of Baberu Siyaram said Shamshad has 16 cases, including those under the Gangsters Act and the Goonda Act, registered against him at Baberu and Bisanda police stations. Mustafa has also a case registered against him at Baberu police station.

