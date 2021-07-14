Three held in Bengaluru for cheating vehicle owners

Three people have been arrested here on charges of duping many car owners by selling their high end vehicles and not paying them any money, police said on Wednesday.

Police said they also seized 19 high end cars from their possession.

Advertisement

The trio were car agents who used to convince the owners that they would sell their vehicles at good prices and take them away.

They would sell the cars without the knowledge of the owners and never gave them any money, police said.

Whenever the owners inquired, they would threaten them with dire consequences.

Based on a complaint, they were arrested and the vehicles seized, police said.PTI GMS BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)