Mumbai: ANC nabs two with charas worth over Rs 1 crore

The Mumbai police's Anti-Narcotic Cell (ANC) has arrested two persons for alleged possession of Afghani charas worth more than Rs 1 crore in the western suburb of Andheri, an official said on Wednesday.

Officials of the ANC's Bandra unit, who were on patrolling duty, intercepted Mohammed Jafar Abdul Kalam Siddique (26) and Samir Shabbir Shaikh (25) at V P Road in Gaondevi Dongar area on Tuesday evening, the official said.

A total of 2.025 kg of charas, valued at Rs 1.01 crore, was found on the accused, he said.

Investigations have revealed that Siddhiqui is a notorious drug peddler in the area and had procured the narcotic substance from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

The duo used to distribute the contraband to their customers in Bandra and Andheri, the official said, adding that they also had some high-profile clients.

