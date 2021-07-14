Report: Austria approves Victoria Kennedy as new US envoy
Austrian media report that the Alpine country has approved the appointment of Victoria Kennedy as the new U.S. ambassador in Vienna.
Kennedy, a lawyer, is the widow of late U.S. Sen. Ted Kennedy.
The Austria Press Agency reported late Tuesday that the office of Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen had confirmed the required “agrement” — diplomatic speak for approval — for Kennedy's appointment was issued.
There was no immediate confirmation from U.S. officials. Kennedy still needs to be approved by Congress.
Austrian broadcaster ORF quoted the country's chancellor, Sebastian Kurz, saying Kennedy's nomination was an “honour” for Austria.
