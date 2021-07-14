Left Menu

Armenian soldier killed on border with Azerbaijan - defence ministry

Azerbaijan's defence ministry said Armenian forces had fired at Azeri positions on Wednesday, and one of its soldiers had been wounded. Relations are tense between Azerbaijan and Armenia following six weeks of fighting last year in which Azeri troops drove ethnic Armenian forces out of swathes of territory they had long controlled in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave.

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 16:58 IST
Armenian soldier killed on border with Azerbaijan - defence ministry
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Armenia

An Armenian soldier was killed on Wednesday in an exchange of fire on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Armenia's defense ministry said.

It said the soldier was killed when Azeri forces fired at Armenian servicemen who had tried to prevent Azerbaijan from carrying out "fortification works" at the border. Azerbaijan's defense ministry said Armenian forces had fired at Azeri positions on Wednesday, and one of its soldiers had been wounded.

Relations are tense between Azerbaijan and Armenia following six weeks of fighting last year in which Azeri troops drove ethnic Armenian forces out of swathes of territory they had long controlled in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave. Last year's fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh, which is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, ended in a ceasefire brokered by Russia.

Tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan, two former Soviet republics, are watched closely abroad for any threat to Azeri gas and oil pipelines and the risk of regional powers Turkey and Russia being dragged into any conflict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Business briefs

Business briefs

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
3
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
4
Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021