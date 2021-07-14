Left Menu

No request from Centre pending for release of funds for Polavaram project:NABARD

PTI | Vja | Updated: 14-07-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 19:26 IST
No request from Centre pending for release of funds for Polavaram project:NABARD
  • Country:
  • India

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development has said no request from the Government of India is pending with it for release of funds for the Polavaram irrigation project in Andhra Pradesh.

The NABARD disclosed this under the Right to Information Act to queries on the funds status for Polavaram.

RTI activist V Ramesh Chandra Varma sought information on payments made for the Polavaram project.

''As of July 9, NABARD has released an aggregate amount of Rs 10,231.36 crore to the National Water Development Agency (NWDA) towards Polavaram irrigation project.No request for release of funds is pending with NABARD towards Polavaram,'' it said in the RTI response.

The NWDA so far repaid Rs 283.25 crore under the Polavaram head, the NABARD said.

The Centre has tied up funds for Polavaram that has been declared a national project through NABARD.As the project executor, the Andhra Pradesh government first spends the amount on Polavaram and the Centre subsequently reimburses it through NABARD.PTI DBV BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Business briefs

Business briefs

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
3
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
4
WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021