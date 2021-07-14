New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

DEL84 UP-TERRORISTS-LD ARRESTS Three more terrorists of Al-Qaeda outfit arrested: UP Police Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested three more alleged terrorists of the Al-Qaeda-linked Ansar Ghazwatul Hind, a senior official said. DES14 UP-AAP-MINISTER AAP alleges corruption in purchase of medical equipment, complains to police against UP minister Lucknow: Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh has complained to police here against an Uttar Pradesh minister and some senior officials, alleging corruption in the purchase of medical equipment in anticipation of the third Covid wave.

DES27 HR-KHORI-DEMOLITION Final phase of anti-encroachment drive begins in Faridabad's Khori village Chandigarh: As the Supreme Court deadline to clear encroachments on forest land in Faridabad's Khori village nears, the civic authorities on Wednesday began the final phase of the demolition drive to remove the illegal structures.

DES40 HR-SKM-CHADUNI Samyukta Kisan Morcha suspends Haryana farmer leader for week Chandigarh: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Wednesday suspended Haryana BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni for seven days for suggesting that Punjab farmer outfits involved in the stir against the Centre’s farm laws should contest the state Assembly polls next year.

DES15 HR-RAPE Haryana: Woman held captive for nine days, raped; case against four Gurgaon: Police here have registered a case against four men for allegedly raping a Dalit woman over nine days after holding her captive while a man alleged that he was thrashed by some people for helping the victim file a complaint.

DES3 HP-RAINS-LANDSLIDE Eight dead in rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh Dharamsala (HP): Six bodies were recovered in Boh valley following a landslide triggered by heavy rains which altogether claimed eight lives in Kangra district, police said on Wednesday.

DES11 PB-AMARINDER-SUKHBIR Amarinder Singh, Sukhbir Badal hit out at each other on Twitter Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh attacked the Shiromani Akali Dal over the issue of farm laws by posting a video of its leaders praising the bills, prompting SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal to take him on his pre-poll promise of farm debt waiver.

