"Congress never wanted Dalit, Tribal, OBC leadership in country," PM Modi in Mahasrahtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday claimed that the Congress and the INDIA bloc are "spreading lies" on OBC representation, adding that Congress never wanted Dalit, Adivasi and OBC leadership to lead the country. Addressing a public gathering in Solapur, Maharashtra, PM Modi said that Congress insulted Dalit leader Dr BR Ambedkar.

"Congress never wanted Dalit, Tribal and OBC leadership in the country. This is the same Congress that insulted Dalit leader Dr BR Ambedkar. Babasaheb Ambedkar got the Bharat Ratna when a BJP-backed government was in power at the Centre. It has always been the endeavour of the BJP to ensure maximum representation for SC, ST, and OBCs. In 2014, when you gave us a huge majority, the NDA made a Dalit's son (Ram Nath Kovind), the President (Droupadi Murmu) of the country. In 2019, when you once again gave us a huge mandate, for the first time in the history of the country, a tribal daughter became the President of India. For the first time since independence, there is a huge number of MPs and MLAs from SC, ST and OBC communities in the ruling government. They form about 60 per cent of the Union Council of Ministers. Congress and the INDIA bloc are spreading lies about OBC representation as they have become irritated after being exposed," PM Modi said. The Prime Minister further said that the National Commission for OBCs has constitutional status, enforced reservation for OBCs in medical colleges and 10 per cent reservation for the economically weaker sections.

"We provided the National Commission for OBCs a constitutional status, enforced reservation for OBCs in medical colleges and 10 per cent reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections... We did not take away the rights of one section for the sake of the other. Our idea and way of ensuring social justice doesn't create a divide in society," he added. He alleged the Congress-led opposition is also "spreading lies that the Constitution will be changed if the BJP comes to power again.

"Congress and the INDI alliance are spreading false news that we will change the Constitution and finish the reservation. I have said before that even if Babasaheb Ambedkar wanted to end the reservation, he could not do it today, so the question of Modi ending the reservation does not even arise. If the intentions of our government were flawed, look at our record of 5 years, from 2019 to 2024. Even today, Modi has as many votes as he needs, but this way is not acceptable to us," he said. PM Modi said that in the INDIA bloc 'mahayudh' is going on, adding that they have come up with a formula of "five PMs in five years", who will eventually loot the country.

"There is mahayudh (great war) going on in the name of the leader in the INDI alliance. Can you handover such a big country to someone whose name is not fixed, whose face is not known? These people have been dividing the country to grab power. Now a new formula has been brought- 5 prime ministers in 5 years...One PM every year, he will come and loot as much treasure as he can, then in the second year, a second PM will come and the cycle will continue," he said. Taking a jibe at Uddhav Thackeray, PM Modi called the Shiv Sena "nakli.".

"These fake Shiv Sena people are saying that there are many people in their party for the post of Prime Minister," he said. The Congress didn't allow Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution to be implemented in Kashmir.

"Congress didn't even let Baba Saheb's Constitution be implemented in Jammu and Kashmir. By implementing Article 370, Congress insulted the country's Constitution. When the NDA government removed Article 370, it became the biggest guarantee of social justice. For the first time in Jammu and Kashmir, SC/ST/OBCs and women have received the same rights that Baba Saheb envisioned for the country. This is Modi's track record of social justice. That's why the entire INDI-Agadhi is panicking," he said. The elections in Maharashtra will be held in the state in five phases from April 19 to May 20. Votes will be counted on June 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)