Shiromani Akali Dal names Virsa Singh Valtoha as Khadoor Sahib candidate for upcoming Punjab polls

The Shiromani Akali Dal SAD on Sunday announced former MLA Virsa Singh Valtoha as its candidate for Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat in Punjab.With this, the SAD has named candidates for all 13 seats in Punjab and one in Chandigarh.In a post on X, the party said, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal today announced partys core committee member and former chief parliamentary secretary S.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-04-2024 13:30 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 13:30 IST
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday announced former MLA Virsa Singh Valtoha as its candidate for Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat in Punjab.

With this, the SAD has named candidates for all 13 seats in Punjab and one in Chandigarh.

In a post on X, the party said, ''Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal today announced party's core committee member and former chief parliamentary secretary S. Virsa Singh Valtoha as the @Akali_Dal_ candidate for the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. With this announcement the party has fielded party candidates on all 14 seats of Punjab and Chandigarh.'' Polling in Punjab and Chandigarh will take place in the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections on June 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

