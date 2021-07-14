IED blast at police camp in Meghalaya, 1 injured

A police personnel was injured in an IED blast at a police camp in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills District on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place at the camp located in Dkhiah area in the early hours.

The blast destroyed the boundary wall of the building, they said.

In an email to media houses, the proscribed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC)has claimed responsibility for the blast demanding implementation of the Inner-line permit among others.

Eastern Range Inspector General of Police MK Singh rushed to the spot along with a bomb squad from the police headquarters here.

District superintendent of police Jagpal D Singh said two other buildings were also damaged.

Window panes of the structures were shattered due to the intensity of the blast, he said.

The injured is out of danger, the SP said.

The police have begun an investigation into the blast.

The blast was an act of revenge against the police for allegedly torturing their cadres in custody in the past, HNLC general secretary S Nongtraw said.

The outfit has also warned Star Cement no to go ahead with its expansion plans in Brishyrnot area of the district.

Currently operating from Bangladesh, the HNLC used to be active in seven districts in the Khasis Jaintia Hills region.

Sustained counter-insurgency operations and improving police-public relationships in the past two decades have greatly affected the activities of the outfit, except for stray attacks, a senior official told PTI.

The police are collecting evidence at the place of occurrence and conducting checks on vehicles.

