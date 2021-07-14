Krishna River row: Andhra Pradesh moves SC against Telangana

Andhra Pradesh Wednesday moved the Supreme Court over the Krishna River dispute, alleging the Telangana government has deprived it of its legitimate share of water for drinking and irrigation purposes.

The petition claims the Telangana government refuses to follow the decisions taken by the Apex Council constituted under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act, 2014, the directions of Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) formed under this Act, and the Centre's directives.

The petition, likely to be heard in the coming days, said the fundamental rights including right to life of the people living in Andhra Pradesh was ''seriously impaired and infringed'' up on as they were being deprived of their ''legitimate share of water'' due to ''unconstitutional, illegal and unjust'' acts of the Telangana government and its officials.

''The present petition is being moved because the state of Telangana is refusing to follow decisions taken in the Apex Council constituted under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act, 2014, directions of KRMB, and directions of government of India,'' it said.

It added, ''This has caused immense hardship for people of Andhra Pradesh as availability of water has been seriously prejudiced by depletion in Srisailam Dam project as well as other projects such as the Nagarjuna Sagar Project and the Pulichintala Project.'' The petition claimed that the actions of the Telangana government are unconstitutional and in violation of right to life.

The petition urged the SC to direct the Centre to take control of the common reservoirs of Srisailam, Nagarjunasagar and also Pulichintala reservoirs along with all their outlets and operate the same as per the rules in vogue as per the binding award.

If necessary, with the help of police protection, operate both the common reservoirs of Srisailam, Nagarjunasagar and also Pulichintala reservoir without causing prejudice to Andhra Pradesh, it urged.

