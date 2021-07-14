Left Menu

U.S. will continue nuclear talks with Iran, White House says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-07-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 22:49 IST
  • United States

The United States will continue nuclear talks with Iran, the White House said on Wednesday, after an Iranian plot to kidnap a U.S.-based journalist was made public.

A U.S. Justice Department indictment unsealed on Tuesday showed prosecutors have charged four Iranians in a kidnapping plot of the journalist. The White House condemns the plot, press secretary Jen Psaki said.

