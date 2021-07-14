Congress sets six-point agenda to take on government during monsoon session of Parliament

Left Menu

Congress has decided on a six-point agenda to take on the BJP-led government on a range of issues including COVID management, farmers' agitation against the three farm laws and rise in fuel prices during the monsoon session of parliament beginning July 19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 23:43 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
By Siddharth Sharma Congress has decided on a six-point agenda to take on the BJP-led government on a range of issues including COVID management, farmers' agitation against the three farm laws and rise in fuel prices during the monsoon session of parliament beginning July 19.

The meeting of the party's parliament strategy group held on Wednesday decided on a six-point agenda to take on the government, party leaders said. These also include situations along LAC in Ladakh, unemployment caused by COVID-19 and Rafale fighter deal.

"Congress has decided to raise the issue of mismanagement of Modi government in tackling COVID-19. The second wave had hit the country very badly due to which lakhs of people lost their lives. The party will also raise the issue of vaccination shortage and will be targeting the Central Government for unpreparedness. Another issue that the party will be raising is the rising unemployment after COVID-19," said a leader who was part of the meeting. "The party will also raise questions on the Rafael deal issue as the investigation has started by agencies in France. We have also decided to go aggressive on Chinese action at LAC, farmers agitation against the farm laws and price rise of petrol and diesel," the leader added.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi chaired the meeting of the party's parliament strategy group via video conferencing earlier today. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Congress Party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chaudhry, Deputy Leader Gaurav Gogoi, Congress Chief Whip in Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh, Chief Whip in Lok Sabha K Suresh, party General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, party MP Manish Tewari and Manickam Tagore attended the meeting held through video conferencing.

The monsoon session of parliament is expected to be stormy with the opposition gearing up to attack the BJP-led government on several issues. The session will continue till August 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

