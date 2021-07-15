Left Menu

Vaccination scam: CID searches office of fake IAS officer

Updated: 15-07-2021 00:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal CID on Wednesday evening conducted a search at the office of arrested fake IAS officer Debanjan Deb who was arrested last month for organising dubious Covid-19 vaccination camps in Kolkata, a senior officer said.

The CID sleuths searched Deb's office at Kasba area, from where he used to run his operations, for over an hour.

Deb, the prime accused in the case, and his four arrested associates were taken to the office during the search.

''We have seized several documents and other materials from the office which may help us in our investigation,'' the officer said.

The 28-year-old man was arrested on June 23 for masquerading as the joint commissioner of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and operating a dubious vaccination camp in Kasba, where actor and Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty also took a jab.

Chakraborty, who was invited to attend the camp, had said she became suspicious about the vaccination process as she did not receive the customary SMS that is sent to people after they are administered a dose, and informed the police.

Eight of Deb's associates have been arrested so far and cases against them range from cheating to attempt to murder.

