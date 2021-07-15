Tearful Britney Spears begs court to oust father as conservator

A tearful Britney Spears on Wednesday won the right to choose her own lawyer to help her end the 13-year-long conservatorship that controls her personal and business affairs. After the decision, the singer broke down in tears as she again pleaded for her father Jamie Spears to be removed immediately from the legal arrangement.

"You're allowing my dad to ruin my life," Spears told the Los Angeles judge by phone. "I have to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse." she added. It was the second time Spears had addressed the court publicly. Last month she called the legal arrangement abusive and stupid in a 20-minute public address.

Jamie Spears has been a major player in the conservatorship since it was set up in 2008 when his daughter had a mental health breakdown. He is currently the sole person in charge of her $60 million estate.

