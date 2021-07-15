Left Menu

China's President Xi to attend APEC meeting via video

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 15-07-2021 07:44 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 07:44 IST
  • China

China's President Xi Jinping will attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting via video on July 16, according to a statement on China's foreign ministry website.

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will chair an informal meeting of leaders from countries in the Asia-Pacific trade group APEC this week to focus on the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic effects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

