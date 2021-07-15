China's President Xi to attend APEC meeting via video
China's President Xi Jinping will attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting via video on July 16, according to a statement on China's foreign ministry website.
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will chair an informal meeting of leaders from countries in the Asia-Pacific trade group APEC this week to focus on the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic effects.
